Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to open a “new page” in his country’s relations with Israel, but refuses to apologize for the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident.

Erdogan’s comments were made in an interview with Channel 2 News journalist Ilana Dayan, which will air in full on Monday and of which excerpts were released on Sunday. It is the Turkish President’s first interview to an Israeli media outlet since before his country cut ties with Israel.