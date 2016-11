Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton on Sunday warned that President Barack Obama should not take any actions before leaving office that could hurt Israel at the UN.

Speaking in a radio interview with host John Catsimatidis and quoted by The Hill, Bolton said that there is "a lot of speculation over in Turtle Bay at UN headquarters about resolutions that recognize a Palestinian state or that try and set a boundary for Israel based on the 1967 ceasefire lines."