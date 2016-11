Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted on Sunday that "his people" believe the U.S. to be behind the failed military coup that took place in Turkey this past summer.

Speaking to “60 Minutes” and quoted by The Hill, Erdogan said he won't blame the U.S. for the failed coup attempt, but questioned why the U.S. has not yet extradited exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan’s rival who is being accused of organizing the coup.