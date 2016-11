02:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Police detective shot dead in Texas A gunman on Sunday shot and killed a police detective sitting in a squad car outside police headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. The gunman reportedly pulled his car up behind the parked police cruiser, got out, walked to the patrol car and shot the detective in the head through the window before fleeing the scene. A manhunt is underway.



► ◄ Last Briefs