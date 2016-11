01:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Clinton expands popular vote lead over Trump Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is expanding her popular vote lead over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, reports Sunday said. As of Saturday, Clinton had received 63,390,669 votes, while Trump received 61,820,845 votes, a difference of 1,569,824 votes. This number, of course, makes little difference as Trump received more electoral votes than Clinton.



