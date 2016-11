23:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Famed Jewish composer Ben Zion Shenker passes away Jewish composer and singer Ben Zion Shenker passed away Sunday morning at the age of 92. Shenker, one of the most prominent Jewish musical figures of the past century, was known for preserving the Modzitzer musical tradition. He composed hundres of songs during his career, some of which are sung by Jews every Sabbath, such as the Friday night song 'Eishes Chayil' ('A Woman of Valour'), and 'Mizmor L'Dovid' ('A Song of David') Read more



