22:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Attorney General to investigate submarine deal Read more



The Attorney General will investigate the role of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's lawyer in a deal to buy German submarines. The investigation will not be criminal in nature. ► ◄ Last Briefs