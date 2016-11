22:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 No outdoor burning through Tuesday evening Firefighting officials have announced a ban on outdoor burning through Tuesday evening. They cited drier than normal conditions, coupled with high winds in the north and mountain areas. The officials called on the public to be alert and report any signs of smoke.



