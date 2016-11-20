Hundreds protest swastikas and 'Go Trump' at Yauch Park

(AFP) - At least 300 people, including Beastie Boys singer Adam Horovitz, protested in New York on Sunday against what they said were hate crimes inspired by the election of Donald Trump, after swastikas appeared in a Brooklyn park bearing the name of Adam Yauch, a bassist and singer with the band.

Yauch had played in the park as a child. The popular trio of Jewish musicians broke up in 2012 following his death from cancer. Sometime before Friday morning, vandals used spray paint to draw awkwardly formed swastikas and the words "Go Trump" on a children's locomotive in the playground. City workers quickly painted over the graffiti, and by Sunday the locomotive had been covered with flowers, hearts, messages of love and Tibetan flags, in tribute to Yauch, who adopted Buddhism.