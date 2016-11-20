Health Minister may OK cannabis exports

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said, Sunday, that he is likely to approve the export of cannabis from Israel.

Speaking at a conference organized by the haredi-religious newspaper Hamodia', "There is great pressure on me to export cannabis abroad. I cannot tell you that I am in favor of cannabis, although I made a reform, but I told a senior member of the Treasury that if I agree to export, it is under the condition that all proceeds will go to the Ministry of Health, and it seems there is agreement on this."