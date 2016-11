(AFP) - United States President Barack Obama urged greater efforts to end violence in war-torn Syria in brief talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, as concern mounted over a ferocious regime bombing campaign in rebel-held parts of Aleppo.

Obama made the comments to his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, in what could be their last meeting before the US president leaves office in January.