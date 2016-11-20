20:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 'We can work with the Trump Administration on construction' Minister Yisrael Katz says Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria should build according to their needs with no freeze. He also says Israel can work with President-elect Donald Trump of the United States. Read more



