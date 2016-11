18:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 2 plots against Egyptian president Egyptian General Prosecutor Nabi Sadek revealed, Sunday, details about two attempts to assassinate Egyptian President Abdel Fattah As-Sisi, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. One terror cell tried while As-Sisi was in Mecca for the Haj pilgrimmage and also plotted against the Saudi crown price. The other involved Egyptian police officers. Both were associated with the Islamic State terror movement.



► ◄ Last Briefs