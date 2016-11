The cost of running the prime minister's official state residences in 2015 was 1.844 million shekels ($476,000), the lowest in the seven years that Binyamin Netanyahu has lived there according to newly-released figures by the Prime Minister's Office.

The figure compares to NIS 1.96 million in 2014 and a record 3.2 million shekels in 2012. The authorized budget rose this year to NIS 3.6 million.