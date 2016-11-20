15:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Israeli government to fund up to 1/3 of Birthright Israel Excel Read more



The Israeli government will fund one-third of a Birthright Israel program for students interested in business and technology. The Birthright Israel Excel program was launched in 2011 and includes an all-expense paid 10-week internship program in Israel. In addition to the business track, Birthright Excel launched the Ventures track this year, which focuses on entrepreneurs. Participants of the Ventures program work in an accelerator environment starting from initial creation to an early stage proof of concept and are mentored by leading figures of the Israeli startup community. ► ◄ Last Briefs