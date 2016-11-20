Ministers endorse time limit on criminal investigations

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation endorsed, Sunday, a bill by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to put a time limit on criminal investigations.

Shaked concluded with Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan that the bill is intended to prevent perversion of justice but will not harm efforts against organized crime, so the measure will not affect intelligence surveillance and questioning of witnesses abroad, among other cases. In addition, the attorney general will have the authority to extend the limit in special cases at the request of police and at his or her discretion.