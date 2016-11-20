IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
15:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16

Suspect arrested in Kiryat Yam bank robbery

Patrol officers found a 40-year-old resident of Kiryat Yam, Sunday afternoon, with money that was taken in a Kiryat Yam bank robbery.

The suspect was taken to the Zevulun station for interrogation.



Last Briefs