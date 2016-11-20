11:28 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 Cheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16 PM: Continuing to advance Absentee Property Law The PM, as had been made known to Arutz Sheva, decided to set up a staff headed by Dr. Roi Sheindorf and Achaz Ben Ari whose goal is to bring a proposal for "regulation" in Amona by means of a tribunal according to the "Cyprus Solution."



► ◄ Last Briefs