11:08
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 19, 5777 , 20/11/16
Haifa haredi girls' school students protest at gov't
Students from haredi girls' school "Netivot Moshe" in Haifa are protesting outside the government meeting in Jerusalem.
Since the beginning of the school year, the school of some 400 is on strike due to sub-par school conditions.
