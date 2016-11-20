Litzman: Shabbat siren needs to be put into law

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman explained his rejection of the Muezzin Law.

"I protested the Law because I want them to deliberate on [the Shabbat siren] as well. The minute there is a solution to this, we will pass [the Muezzin Law]. I don't know if a corrected format will be submitted - but we will decide in which way it will work out.

"Everyone thinks there needs to be a correction to the proposal," he said, adding, "If the Supreme Court acts on the Law, the first thing they will do is get rid of the Shabbat siren - I'm not sure they will [enforce the legislation with respect to the] Muezzin. Therefore, the Shabbat siren needs to be encoded in law as well."

It will be noted that the ministers will not deliberate today on the Muezzin Law, since it is not included in today's schedule.