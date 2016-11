Acting National Security Council chief Jacob Nagel on Saturday said that former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon may not have known about parts of Israel’s latest deal to buy submarines from Germany.

Speaking with Channel 2’s “Meet the Press” program and quoted by Haaretz, Nagel confirmed many of the details published in the media last week about the submarine deal, in which Israel would reportedly purchase three submarines for nearly 1.5 billion euros (nearly $1.6 billion).