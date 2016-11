23:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5777 , 19/11/16 Cheshvan 18, 5777 , 19/11/16 Mitt Romney and Donald Trump finished up their meeting Mitt Romney and Donald Trump just finished up their meeting, which was focused on foreign policy https://t.co/HIejNT6JQd — CNN (@CNN) 19 בנובמבר 2016



► ◄ Last Briefs