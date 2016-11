Former prime minister Ehud Barak wrote on social media Saturday evening that Israel has an "obligation to investigate" the proposed sale of a German submarine reportedly being brokered by a close confidant of the current premier.

"Submarines are vital, but more essential is the public trust," Barak wrote on Twitter. "There are a lot of question marks," he continued, adding "therefore, as (Zionist Union MK Isaac Herzog) suggested, there's an obligation to investigate."