ADL: Remarks by Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem distort Judaism

The ADL today condemned the remarks made by Rabbi Shlomo Amar, Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem. In an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper, Rabbi Amar called the LGBT community, a "cult of abomination" and also called members of the Reform movement "evil" and referred to the activity of the Reform movement as "incitement".

"The remarks of Rabbi Amar, Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, about the LGBT community and Reform Jews distort the core values of Judaism, a religion whose 'ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace', which believes that every person was created in image of God", said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and Carole Nuriel, ADL Israel Director.

"The position of Rabbi of Jerusalem carries with it the responsibility of representing the general public, including those who differ from his views. "When the Chief Rabbi of the holiest city to Jews utters such remarks, It is both painful and distressing. It stigmatizes and excludes the LGBT community and deepens divisions among millions of Jews around the world."