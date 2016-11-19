123 countries support Israeli resolution at the UN

The United Nations on Friday approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution focusing on international innovation and development.

The resolution, entitled "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development," passed with 123 countries supporting it, 30 countries opposing, and eight abstaining, according to a statement from Israel’s UN mission.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)