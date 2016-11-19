Trump's CIA director: 'Looking forward to rolling back disastrous Iran deal'

Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for CIA director, is a fierce critic of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers, and has promised to work to cancel it.

On Thursday, a day before his nomination was made public, Pompeo took to Twitter and said, “I look forward to rolling back this disastrous deal with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

