OPCW probing over 20 reports of Syria chemical attacks

The global watchdog tasked with destroying chemical weapons is probing more than 20 reports of the alleged use of toxic arms in Syria since August, its chief told AFP Friday.

Experts with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also believe that the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group may have itself manufactured mustard gas used in attacks in Syria and Iraq, the body's director general Ahmet Uzumcu revealed.

