Gazan killed in clashes along border

Gaza’s health ministry said on Friday that Israeli soldiers shot dead a young Palestinian during clashes along the Gaza border, AFP reports.

"Mohammed Abu Saada, 26, died after being shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers in clashes east of the Al-Bureij camp," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

