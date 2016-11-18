Trump chooses attorney general, CIA head

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to fill key posts in his administration. On Friday, he chose Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama for the job of attorney general and Rep. Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA, according to The Associated Press.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump for president when he was running in the Republican party’s primaries earlier this year.

