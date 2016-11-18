Netanyahu successfully undergoes gastrointestinal procedure

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday successfully underwent a small procedure in the gastrointestinal tract. His personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, said that during the procedure, a number of small polyps were successfully removed.

The procedure was carried out by Professor Eran Goldin, head of the gastrointestinal unit at the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. "The Prime Minister's health is excellent and he resumed full activities," said a statement.

