Arabs demonstrate against 'muezzin law'

Israeli Arabs demonstrated on Friday afternoon in Kfar Kassem, Tayibe and other Arab communities against the "muezzin law", meant to limit the use of loudspeakers in places of worship.

At one of the protests, MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to reconsider his position regarding the law and said that Netanyahu's involvement in promoting the law has attracted international interest, especially in the Muslim world.

