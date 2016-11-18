12:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Iran: 12 officials arrested on espionage charges At least a dozen senior officials who were part of the negotiating team that conducted talks with the west regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program were arrested by Iranian authorities on espionage charges.



