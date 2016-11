10:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Leftists, LGBT activists target Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Read more



Yerushalmim faction, LGBT activists plan protests outside offices of Rabbi Shlomo Amar, following his statements on gays, Reform Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs