06:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 27-year-old dies of injuries sustained in Petah Tikva stabbing A 27-year-old man who was stabbed and critically injured in a fight in a Petah Tikva pub overnight Thursday has died of his injuries. A second victim, 19, remains hospitalized in serious condition at the Beilinson Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.



