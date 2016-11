Likud activist Natan Engelsman told Arutz Sheva on Thursday that he was not surprised by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s call to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria and build only in the so-called “settlement blocs”.

Liberman told diplomatic reporters earlier this week that the agreements reached between former President George W. Bush and former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon should be re-confirmed with the new Donald Trump administration.