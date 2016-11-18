IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
02:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16

Two men injured in stabbing during fight in Petah Tikva

Two men were stabbed and wounded, one of them critically and one seriously, during a fight in Petah Tikva on Thursday night.

They were taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in the city.



Last Briefs