Two men were stabbed and wounded, one of them critically and one seriously, during a fight in Petah Tikva on Thursday night.
They were taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in the city.
News BriefsCheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16
Two men injured in stabbing during fight in Petah Tikva
