Netanyahu: Tunnel threat was discussed in 13 cabinet meetings

Sources close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded on Thursday evening to parts of the draft report of the State Comptroller regarding Operation Protective Edge. The final draft reportedly criticizes Netanyahu for withholding information from the security cabinet with regards to the threat from Hamas's terror tunnels.

“The threat from the tunnel was shown in all its severity in 13 different cabinet meetings. The Prime Minister also described the threat as one of four strategic threats to Israel, including the nuclear threat, the missile threat and cyber threat. When this is the case, one cannot seriously argue that the threat was not presented in all seriousness to the members of the cabinet,” the sources said.