Netanyahu to undergo checkup on Friday morning Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will undergo a periodic gastrointestinal checkup on Friday morning. The examination will be conducted for about a half an hour under anesthetics. During that time, Minister Yuval Steinitz will serve as Acting Prime Minister.



