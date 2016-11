00:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Cheshvan 17, 5777 , 18/11/16 Watch: Hundreds sing at gravesite of Rebbe Carlebach Hundreds came to the grave of Rebbe Shlomo Carlebach to mark the anniversary of his passing and broke into singing that lasted for hours. Read more



