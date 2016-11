22:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Jon Stewart: Hypocritical to call Trump supporters racist Read more



Jon Stewart says America still the same after Donald Trump elected president, calls out hypocrisy of calling all Trump supporters racists. ► ◄ Last Briefs