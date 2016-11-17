IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16

Two Arabs caught entering Israel from Gaza

Two Palestinian Authority Arabs were caught crossing the border fence from Gaza into Israel, near Kerem Shalom Border Crossing, Thursday night according to the IDF.

The pair were carrying a knife and two grenades.



