18:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Hazan: Time to throw 'Joint Palestinian List' out of the Knesset Read more



MK Oren Hazan says it time to throw 'Joint Palestinian List' out of the Knesset after Tibi calls for rebellion against muezzin law. ► ◄ Last Briefs