17:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Gov't to triple spending for Bedouin sector, fund illegal towns



The Finance Ministry announced that it is tripling its investment in Israel's Bedouin population, may fund illegal Bedouin settlements. ► ◄ Last Briefs