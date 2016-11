16:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Rabbi Berland gets 18 months in prison 'Fugitive rabbi' who eluded Israeli authorities for years sentenced to 18 months in prison under plea bargain agreement. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs