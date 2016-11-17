Rivlin: Let's grow our economies together

President Reuven Rivlin called India a "premier trade partner of Israel" on Thursday. Speaking at the Israel-India Innovative Partnership seminar in India, Rivlin said, "Together, we have built a strong and powerful market. While we watch with satisfaction the quickly-blossoming trade relations between the two countries, the potential for India-Israel trade can and should grow even more, and in the future we would like to see more mutual investments and trade. The possibilities before us are unlimited.

Crediting the governments of both countries for the growth, Rivlin continued, "We came here today with a delegation of leaders from across the commercial and business spectrum in Israel to send a clear message: we are here to do things in India, and to do things with India. We are here to grow our economies together, in full partnership, for the benefit of us all."

Rivlin concluded, "I express here today Israel's official hope that visit to India will be a breakthrough on the path to a free trade agreement between the two countries. And I am confident that this agreement will push the economies forward."