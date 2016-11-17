IDF serving Gaza tomatoes

Israeli farmers are demanding that the Israel Defense Forces stop buying tomatoes imported from Gaza, following a Channel 10 Television report based on a Facebook photograph. The importation comes at a time when the farmers are being forced to destroy tons of produce, including tomatoes.

The merchant involved in the marketing of the tomatoes denied any link between the growers of the tomatoes and a Hamas agents with the same last name. A Gaza farmer told Channel 10 that Gaza's Hamas rulers know where the tomatoes end up and where the money comes from to pay for them.