14:19 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Kidnapping attempt or innocent mistake? Read more



A teenage girl travelling to the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Dolev in Samaria noticed the driver travelling toward the Palestinian Authority.She screamed and he reversed his route. Egged called it the driver's mistake. ► ◄ Last Briefs