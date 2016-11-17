A teenage girl travelling to the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Dolev in Samaria noticed the driver travelling toward the Palestinian Authority.She screamed and he reversed his route. Egged called it the driver's mistake.
|
14:19
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16
Kidnapping attempt or innocent mistake?
A teenage girl travelling to the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Dolev in Samaria noticed the driver travelling toward the Palestinian Authority.She screamed and he reversed his route. Egged called it the driver's mistake.
Last Briefs