Muezzin Law may come off the shelf

(AFP) - A bill to limit the loudness of calls to prayer at mosques may be revived after it appeared to have been buried thanks to opposition from haredi-religious Health Minister Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism Party, according to Israeli media.

A revision to exclude sirens announcing the start of the Jewish Sabbath may allow Litzman to remove his objection, meaning the bill could go before a government committee on Sunday and and an initial reading in the Knesset as early as Wednesday.