13:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Work to start soon on Gush Etzion Junction Bypass Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan told Acting Chairman Moshe Saville of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Thursday, that work will begin soon on a bypass for the Gush Etzion Junction for traffic coming from the south. Read more



