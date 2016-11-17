Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan told Acting Chairman Moshe Saville of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Thursday, that work will begin soon on a bypass for the Gush Etzion Junction for traffic coming from the south.
Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16
Work to start soon on Gush Etzion Junction Bypass
