8-month sentence for supporting Hezbollah

The Hadera Magistrates Court sentenced a resident of the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm to eight months in prison with half a year probation, Thursday, for posts on Facebook in support of Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and incitement to terror and violence.

In issuing its decision, the court wrote, "The defendant is not a youth who is not exercising discretion and is swept along to perform acts such as those committed by the accused, but a grown man, married with children who did not have to be carried away in the words of his counsel, but to show maturity, responsibility and understanding that his actions were illegal, severe and dangerous."